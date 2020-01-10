USMCA hopeful to bring change to Kansas agriculture

Signs at a rally to drum up support of the USMCA in Evansville, Indiana, on Sept. 12, 2019.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The United States – Mexico – Canada Agreement was approved by the Senate Finance Committee and moved to the Senate Floor on Monday. Kansas farmers are hopeful that this agreement, if approved, will bring change to the state’s agriculture industry.

This agreement will expand trade with Mexico and Canada, replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“I think it’s imperative that we have a good agreement with our neighbors that can send a strong signal around the world that we are open for business,” said Rich Felts, president of Kansas Farm Bureau. “We want to have good, fair trade.”

This trade agreement would generate $5 billion worth of trade and 40,000 jobs in Kansas, Felts said.

Felts said that this is very beneficial to the state, with the demands of Mexico and Canada being met by the abundance of goods Kansas produces. These include wheat, beef, soybeans and corn.

Agrobusiness industries will also benefit from this agreement, Felt said.

Mexico and Canada are the second and third most exported countries to, and Felt said it is important that the United States maintains a positive relationship.

President Donald Trump has said that he will assign the agreement if it passes.

LATEST STORIES: