Vote now on the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Kansas’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansans can have a say in what is the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Kansas’.

The Kansas Chamber of Commerce and the Kansas Manufacturing Council are holding an online Sweet-16 bracket style competition to find out what is the coolest item manufactured in the state.

The competition began with more than 50 nominations sent in by Kansans. The 16 companies with the most nominations entered the first round and the competition is now down to the top 8, with a wide variety of items still in the running; such as electronics, custom dredges, heating mats and even pies.

Coolest Thing Made in Kansas bracket

Kansas Chamber of Commerce

“We have many things that we do in Kansas and all of these things need to be highlighted. So, we’re having fun with this and we’ll continue to do it in years to come,” said Jeff Chapman, Executive Director of the Kansas Manufacturing Council.

Chapman encourages Kansans to go online and vote at the Kansas Chamber website. There, you can also see photos and read a description of the top 8 finalists. You can vote one time, per bracket match-up.

The top 4 finalists will participate in Kansas Manufacturing Day on October 6, 2020. The winner will receive a trophy and the title of ‘Coolest Thing Made in Kansas’.