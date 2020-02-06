Vote to put abortion measure on Kansas ballot seen as close

Members of a Kansas House committee indicate whether they want to be recorded as voting yes or no on a proposed amendment to the state constitution on abortion with thumbs-up and thumbs-down signs, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The measure cleared committee on a 15-6 show of hands and would reverse a Kansas Supreme Court decision declaring access to abortion a “fundamental” right under the state constitution. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas legislators are expecting a close vote on a measure aimed at preserving their power to regulate abortion.

Backers aren’t sure they have enough support yet to get it on the ballot.

The Kansas House on Thursday debated a proposed amendment to the state constitution to overturn a Kansas Supreme Court decision declaring access to abortion a “fundamental” right under the state’s Bill of Rights.

House members expected a final vote Friday to determine whether the measure goes on the August primary ballot after the Senate passed it last month.

Approval by a simple majority of voters would change the constitution.

