Live Now
Watch Newsfeed Now

Vote to put abortion measure on Kansas ballot seen as close

Capitol Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Members of a Kansas House committee indicate whether they want to be recorded as voting yes or no on a proposed amendment to the state constitution on abortion with thumbs-up and thumbs-down signs, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The measure cleared committee on a 15-6 show of hands and would reverse a Kansas Supreme Court decision declaring access to abortion a “fundamental” right under the state constitution. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas legislators are expecting a close vote on a measure aimed at preserving their power to regulate abortion.

Backers aren’t sure they have enough support yet to get it on the ballot.

The Kansas House on Thursday debated a proposed amendment to the state constitution to overturn a Kansas Supreme Court decision declaring access to abortion a “fundamental” right under the state’s Bill of Rights. 

House members expected a final vote Friday to determine whether the measure goes on the August primary ballot after the Senate passed it last month.

Approval by a simple majority of voters would change the constitution. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories