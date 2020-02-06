Vote to put abortion measure on Kansas ballot seen as close

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas legislators are expecting a close vote on a measure aimed at preserving their power to regulate abortion.
Backers aren’t sure they have enough support yet to get it on the ballot.
The Kansas House on Thursday debated a proposed amendment to the state constitution to overturn a Kansas Supreme Court decision declaring access to abortion a “fundamental” right under the state’s Bill of Rights.
House members expected a final vote Friday to determine whether the measure goes on the August primary ballot after the Senate passed it last month.
Approval by a simple majority of voters would change the constitution.
