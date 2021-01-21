Vote’s timing is key issue with Kansas anti-abortion measure

Members of the Kansas House Federal and State Affairs Committee signal whether they want to be recorded as voting yes or voting no on a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The committee has approved the measure, which would overturn a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision declaring access to abortion a “fundamental” right. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers advancing a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution insist that it should go on the state’s August 2022 primary ballot.

That prompted criticism from abortion rights supporters Thursday that the measure’s backers fear failure if the statewide vote is held in a different election.

The GOP-controlled House Federal and State Affairs Committee approved the measure after rejecting a proposed change to put it on the ballot in the November 2022 general election.

Its measure goes next to the House. The Republican-controlled Senate planned to debate a separate but identical measure Thursday.

Both would overturn a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision protecting abortion rights.