Governor announces plan to ‘axe the food tax’ in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said she wants to eliminate the sales tax on food items in Kansas.

She held an “Axe the Food Tax” news conference Monday morning inside a grocery store.

Kelly said her administration will draft legislation in the next few weeks to eliminate the sales tax on food. She said it will be for any food products sold at grocery stores, farmers’ markets, and anywhere grocery food items are sold. She said her goal is to get the legislation passed in 2022.

According to Kelly, getting rid of the tax on food will save a family of four more than $500 a year.

The governor said Kansas is one of only seven states in the nation that fully taxes groceries. She said the Kansas tax on food is the second-highest in the nation, and that when local sales tax is added in, it is the highest in the nation.

“We are going to axe the food sales tax.” Governor Laura Kelly

Kelly said this was a promise she made during her election campaign and one she intends to keep.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is running for governor in 2022, said Kelly failed to deliver on her campaign promise on this issue.

“Cutting the grocery sales tax has had bipartisan support since long before Laura Kelly was governor,” Schmidt said in a statement. “It’s true that she campaigned on this in 2018, and it’s also true that three years into her administration she has completely failed to deliver on that promise. Now more than ever with the cost of living increasing at record-levels because of the reckless spending in DC, we need a governor who will get the job done for Kansas families, not just make campaign speeches.”