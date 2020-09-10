Governor Kelly concerned about end to disaster declaration, wants an extension

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas is currently under a State Disaster Declaration that expires next week.

The declaration allows the state to access emergency money and pay unemployment claims. It also prevents inmates from being released if they are not given a speedy trial.

The deadline to extend the declaration is Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat, is asking the Republican-majority State Finance Council to extend the deadline.

“If they fail to act, they will single-handedly prevent Kansas’ ability to leverage critical resources needed to respond to the many impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said in a Thursday afternoon news conference.

“I cannot stress this enough – Kansas lives are on the line,” Kelly said. “I call on the state finance council members to consider the dire consequences we will face if they do not extend this declaration. I implore them to put public health before politics and make the right decision.”

LATEST STORIES: