TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Newly released footage shows a thief stealing ‘pro-Israel’ lights from outside the Kansas Attorney General’s Office in November.

Kansas Capitol Bureau obtained a copy of the video and police report on Tuesday, Dec. 5, after putting in an open records request last month. The surveillance video shows a person approaching the lights outside the Memorial Building in Downtown Topeka on Nov. 1. The person then stashes the lights in, what appears to be, some sort of container.

The police report was filed on Nov. 8, one week after the incident took place. According to the police report, the first offense took place on Oct. 31. Another video Kansas Capitol Bureau obtained from late October shows one of the lights being stolen from outside the building:

The Attorney General’s Office lit up the outside of the Memorial Building with blue and white lights on Oct. 8, showcasing the state’s support of Israel during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. A press release was sent out alerting the public to the theft the day after the police report was filed in November.

“Whether the theft was an anti-Semitic action against Israel or merely petty theft, we will not tolerate it,” Kobach said in a press release last month. “We don’t tolerate broken glass. We don’t tolerate hate. We don’t tolerate petty theft. Kansas is a state where we follow the law, and we support Israel, too.”