Ways to help your community during coronavirus pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The need for volunteers in Kansas, as well as across the nation, is growing during the Coronavirus pandemic.

There are many opportunities for locals to help their community, whether that be donating supplies or donating their time, according to Jessica Barraclough, Director of Volunteer Engagement for United Way of Greater Topeka.

“How you give of your time and your talent to our community really, truly makes an impact to the agencies and individuals we serve, but also for you,” Barraclough said.

A need for food and baby supplies (such as diapers, formula and other necessities) is impacting the entire state of Kansas, Barraclough said.

Many nonprofit organizations are looking for ways to provide these products to people in need in their area, which can vary per location.

If someone is willing and able to donate these supplies, they should reach out to their local community foundations to find out how to do so, Barraclough said.

Nonprofit organizations are also having a large need for volunteers, as many of their usual ones are retired and now unable to leave their homes due to the pandemic, Barraclough said.

Some organizations are in need of in-person volunteer work, while others are asking for volunteers to help virtually, Barraclough said.

The following Topeka organizations are in need of volunteers:

For more volunteer opportunities in your area, you can visit United Way’s website or Volunteer Kansas’ website.