“We had a bad weekend”, Governor Kelly concerned about rising COVID cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — It was a bad weekend for Kansas, according to Governor Laura Kelly. 1545 new coronavirus cases and 7 new deaths occurred since Friday. Governor Kelly is pleading with Kansans to take the virus seriously.

All 105 Kansas counties now have confirmed positive coronavirus cases. Wallace and Rawlins counties were the last to record positive cases. Governor Kelly said Kansas is going in the wrong direction.

“The virus does not know borders,” the Governor said at her Monday press conference. “We’ve been saying that for a very long time. This is evidence of that.”

Now, with schools and universities opening, Governor Kelly said the coronavirus numbers in Kansas will likely keep going up unless Kansans follow all health and safety guidelines.

“I feel it is my duty to remind Kansans that we cannot stop now. We must continue to be diligent, to wear masks and to social distance. Our health, our economy and our schools depend on it,” said the Governor.

Kansas colleges and universities have quickly become hotspots for the virus. Six clusters have been linked to Kansas campuses, and greek life is no exception. One coronavirus cluster has been tied to a university fraternity. The University of Kansas has sent cease and desist letters to two fraternities on campus for holding large gatherings.

Governor Kelly said mass gatherings should not be allowed right now, whether that’s on campus or in communities. The Governor said that includes sporting events.