What governor said on Kansas Senate leader’s release from DUI & wrong-way driving charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly made comments Wednesday about Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop’s release from DUI and wrong-way driving charges Tuesday.

“Well one, I don’t really want to comment on Senator Suellentrop, but if you look at what the judge did, that’s pretty typical when at a first hearing,” the governor said. “If the paperwork is not essentially completed and when you look at the timeframe, I don’t think that it was enough time to get all of that paperwork done. I expect that it will be and that this will come back up again.”

Shawnee County District Court Judge Penny Moylan released Suellentrop in his first hearing, citing a lack of probable cause and “pertinent information” missing in a law enforcement officer’s report on his arrest. Audio released from Shawnee County Dispatch showed callers reporting Suellentrop’s white SUV going west in the eastbound lanes starting near Wanamaker Road. Authorities finally stopped him in downtown Topeka.

The governor’s comments follow Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson and Vice President Rick Wilborn’s joint statement Tuesday on the arrest.

“This morning, we all learned that Senator Suellentrop had been arrested and subsequently released without charges. The underlying incident is certainly serious and very unfortunate. We will continue to pray for Gene and his family as we gather more information. The Senate continues to do our work on behalf of the people of Kansas.” Senate President Ty Masterson & Vice President Rick Wilborn

The Kansas Highway Patrol will submit a more in-depth report on the arrest to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, according to a representative of the agency. They did not give a specific date as to when it will be done. The report should include statements from each officer on the scene, video from the officer’s body-worn cameras, and dashboard cameras, according to Criminal Defense Attorney Michelle David.