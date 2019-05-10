What passed during the 2019 legislative session

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – This year’s legislative session is over, and all eyes are now on Governor Laura Kelly to see what she signs or vetoes.

“I love me my teachers.”

A victory for first term Governor Laura Kelly as she signed an education funding bill which gives more money to public schools. The $90 million dollar funding increase is considered another piece to the ongoing legal battle to put more money in the classroom as well as give teachers a raise.

Protecting vulnerable families, the governor signed another bill which unlocks federal money and puts millions more into the Department for Children and Families. It comes a year and a half after lawmakers created a task force to see how Kansas can make the child welfare system better as the agency came under fire after some children died while in state custody.

“From the outside looking in, it looks like nothing is being done and the report is just sitting on the shelf and that’s certainly not the intent at all for any of it,” said Rep. Jarrod Ousley, D-Merriam

And in the final hours of session, the Republican controlled legislature passed a tax relief bill that would provide about $240 million dollars in tax relief to Kansans and businesses who’ve been paying more in state income taxes after the federal government changed our tax laws in 2017.

Governor Laura Kelly vetoed a similar bill back in March, but Republicans say they have the two thirds majority necessary to override her veto