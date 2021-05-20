What to know about Kansas’ new liquor law: To-go cocktails, beer & more

TOPEKA (KSNT) — If Kansans head to a local bar or restaurant later this month, they’ll still be able to take home their beer or cocktail.

The new measure signed into law this week makes “alcohol to-go” permanent. Originally, it was only a temporary pandemic option.

Some restaurant and bar workers are excited about the changes.

“Cocktails to-go is what kept us going from day-to-day,” said James Lucatero, General Manager at Brew Bank in Topeka.

For Brew Bank, Lucatero said to-go-alcohol sales helped keep people coming in, as many other businesses struggled to stay open during the pandemic. He said people continue to come to the brewery to take advantage of the “convenient” option, while on the run.

“It’s a great opportunity to show them what Brew Bank’s about— being with people they’re familiar with being with and not having to come out to a place they don’t know, and don’t feel comfortable, especially with the pandemic going on,” Lucatero said.

Under the new law, Restaurants, bars and clubs are able to sell the to-go drinks until 11 p.m. People ages 21 and up have to take their alcoholic beverage home in sealed containers.

At Brew Bank, they use sealed bags for cocktails, and bottles, called “growlers,” which carry up to half a gallon in beer.

“The baggie has a seal on it, same for our growlers,” Lucatero said. “We can’t just give you a cup of beer and then say ‘here you go,’ because it’s not considered sealed.”

The law also creates new hours for liquor store sales. Liquor stores can now open earlier on Sundays, starting at 9 a.m., and sell alcohol on certain holidays. This includes Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day.

Kansas joins 11 other states in making alcohol to-go permanent.

To learn more about the law, click here.