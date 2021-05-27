Wichita Democrat is 3rd in Kansas House to resign this month

Rep. Elizabeth Bishop

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state lawmaker from Wichita is giving up her seat and she’s the third Democrat in the Kansas House to step down this month.

Rep. Elizabeth Bishop told colleagues Wednesday that she wanted to retire and it was her last day in the Legislature. It also was lawmakers’ last day in session for the year.

Bishop was first elected to the House in 2016. Democratic state Reps. Brett Parker and Stephanie Day of Overland Park announced earlier this month that they would be stepping down as well.

Democrats in Bishop’s district will pick a replacement to serve through the 2022 elections.

