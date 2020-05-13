Worker’s compensation for frontline workers with coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Frontline workers are asking for protection during the coronavirus pandemic.

Labor Secretary Delia Garcia is asking Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt to enact a law that gives first responders and essential workers worker’s compensation if they contract the coronavirus. This means that it would be assumed that the worker got the virus through the course of their work.

“Ensuring the safety of our frontline workers, so they know while they are risking their lives to take care of our fellow Kansans, we are taking care of them,” said Secretary Garcia.

According to Garcia, Attorney General Schmidt denied the initial regulation request. He said this would need to be passed by the legislature. Secretary Garcia said the Department of Labor has resubmitted a request to the Attorney General’s office and is also in contact with the legislature to enact this regulation.