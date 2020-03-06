Young people rally against big tobacco

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A group of junior high and high school students said the number of young people smoking and vaping in Kansas is too high.

On Thursday, students rallied at the Capitol against big tobacco companies. The group said tobacco companies are targeting them and that lawmakers need to do something about it.

“It’s everywhere, it’s in the bathrooms, people hide them in their shoes,” said Olivia Summers, a Holton High School student. “Vapes are everywhere, and it’s a huge, huge problem, and we need to try to fix it.”

Summers said it’s important to share what it’s like inside schools.

“I just want them to know what we see, because they don’t know what we see,” she said.

Many of the students are members of Resist, a statewide group that aims to reduce tobacco use rates in Kansas.

“I’m really just proud of how many people showed up today and are truly passionate about what is going on today, and I hope they get enough support from lawmakers that something gets done about it,” said Elijah Redington, a Newton High School student.

Supporters said big tobacco is targeting young people with ads and fun flavors. The students are pushing legislators to be stronger on banning vape flavors and to raise the age to buy and possess tobacco and nicotine products to 21.

“Don’t let big tobacco control the bill, because they have their fingerprints all over it,” Summers said.

The House Federal and State Affairs Committee debated the tobacco bill last month. Lawmakers on the committee approved it, but amended it to let the federal Food and Drug Administration control what vape pod flavors are banned. The current ban excludes menthol and tobacco flavors. That bill has yet to be debated in the full House.