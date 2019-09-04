Car buyer complaint leads to fine for Wichita used car dealership

WICHITA, KAN. (KSNW) – The owner of a Wichita used car dealership has agreed to pay nearly $10,000 in fines, fees and compensation after a car buyer lodged a complaint with the district attorney.

The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division investigated Nabil Sayegh, owner of Auto Max, 940 S. Broadway.

According to District Attorney Marc Bennett, the dealership did not disclose multiple safety recalls, significant frame damage and did not have a Buyer’s Guide.

Sayegh has entered into a consent judgment to pay compensation to the consumer and pay fines and investigative fees.

The consumer has already been refunded the purchase price of $11,862.63.

The judgment also requires Sayegh to check for other cars sold with undisclosed safety recalls and to compensate any people who bought those vehicles.

The district attorney wants shoppers to check for safety issues when buying a car. Have it inspected, ask for a vehicle history report and check for recalls at SaferCar.gov. Repairs on recalled vehicles are free and covered by the manufacturer.

The district attorney also says dealerships selling cars for normal use must make sure the cars are in reasonably safe condition, substantially free of defects that could render them inoperable, and the cars must perform up to the level reasonably expected of cars of the same age, mileage and price.

