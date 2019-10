SALINA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Kansas Highway Patrol shut down traffic westbound on I-70 because a car caught on fire near Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, this happened Monday at approximately 5 p.m. near the mile marker 243 and is still working on putting out the fire out.

Troopers say there are no reports of injuries.

The interstate will be shut down until the fire is put out.

More information on KSN.com and KSN News.

Lieutenant Walker advising of a car fire on I-70, westbound lanes near milepost 243.

(West of Salina, Ks)



Interstate shut down tell fire is extinguished



πŸ”₯ pic.twitter.com/qO5QffoDA1 — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) October 21, 2019

LATEST STORIES: