WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency services are on the scene of a fatal crash that killed one person on Saturday.

Sedgwick County Dispatch says the crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. near the intersection of McCormick and Osage, just south of Seneca and Kellogg.

Dispatch confirms one person has died.

This is a developing story. KSN will continue to provide updates as they are received.