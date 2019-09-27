Car crash that left on dead in Geary County

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW)– A single car crash near Geary County resulted in the death of the driver going on K-177 south of I-70 approximately at 3p.m.

State troopers were called to the scene and say that the crash on only involved one vehicle.

The name of the victim and the cause of the crash are yet to be released.

