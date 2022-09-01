A vehicle rests on its top along the I-135 canal near 13th Street North in Wichita on Sept. 1, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Editor’s note: This story has been changed to reflect breaking news updates from authorities.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A pickup crashed off Interstate 135 near 13th Street North in Wichita around 4 p.m. Thursday. Southbound traffic lanes were affected for more than an hour, but they reopened as of 5:10 p.m.

A vehicle rests on its top along the I-135 canal near 13th Street North in Wichita on Sept. 1, 2022. (KSN Photo)

A traffic camera at I-135 and 11th Street shows a pickup upside down along the bank of the I-135 canal, on Sept. 1, 2022. (Courtesy WichWay.org)

A traffic camera shows southbound traffic at I-135 and 21st Street North at a standstill because of a crash near the 13th Street exit on Sept. 1, 2022. (Courtesy WichWay.org)

A traffic camera at I-135 and 29th Street North shows the southbound lanes moving slowly due to a traffic crash near the 13th Street exit on Sept. 1, 2022. (Courtesy WichWay.org)

A traffic camera at I-135 and the I-235 interchange shows the southbound lanes moving slowly due to a traffic crash near the 13th Street exit on Sept. 1, 2022. (Courtesy WichWay.org)

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the pickup was going at a high rate of speed at a time of day when traffic is starting to slow. Troopers say the pickup clipped a couple of vehicles before crashing off the interstate. It landed along the bank of the canal.

Teddie Nolen was nearby and went to help.

“We heard a loud boom, and I looked outside, and I thought it was on the corner somewhere. So, we ran to the back, and this truck had flipped over off the highway,” Nolen said. “So, we had to get him out of there, and my friend opened the door, and I pulled him out of there to safety.”

Sedgwick County dispatchers say the driver has potentially serious injuries and has been taken to a hospital. The KHP says the people in the vehicles that were clipped were not injured.

While troopers worked the crash scene, traffic on I-135 southbound backed up as far north as the I-235 interchange. The southbound lanes at 21st Street North were at a standstill.