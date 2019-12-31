Car wash burglaries hit multiple counties in southwest Kansas

Breaking News
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Theft and Criminal damage are what several car washes have been dealing with the southwest area. After speaking with one manager, he says it’s cost the business a couple of thousand dollars.

In the first two weeks of December, the Oasis Car Wash in Garden City reported theft and criminal damage at two different locations. Since those reports, surrounding counties have reported similar cases at various car wash businesses.

One camera from Oasis captured pictures of the two suspects. Police said they have several persons of interest identified, but since it spans multiple jurisdictions, they said it is complex and still an active investigation.

“Right now we just have the two locations, but given time, there could be more locations that come up,” said GCPD Lana Urteaga.

Officials ask that if you do have any information about these car wash thefts, call your local police department.

