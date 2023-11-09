WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has shifted trout season, and Carey Park Pond will be open to fishers this December.

A Facebook post from the City of Hutchinson says from Dec. 1 to March 31, Carey Park Pond will be open for trout fishing.

The trout, usually at Dillon Nature Center, won’t be there this year due to low water conditions.

A Kansas fishing license and a trout permit are required. Visit local retailers in Hutchinson or the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to purchase the permits.

Trout will be stocked near the beginning of each month from December to February.

For more information, you can visit the KDWP website by clicking here.