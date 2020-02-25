1  of  10
Closings and Delays
Garden City - USD 457 Hodgeman County - USD 227 Holcomb - USD 363 Leoti - USD 467 Logan - USD 326 Northern Valley - USD 212 Oberlin - USD 294 Phillipsburg - USD 325 Salina Belmont Boulevard Christian Church Sylvan Grove - USD 299

Cargill to offer plant-based meat alternative in April

News

by: NBC

Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (NBC) – Cargill, an agriculture conglomerate based in Minnesota, will challenge beyond meat and impossible foods.

It plans to launch plant-based hamburger patties and ground “fake meat” products in April.

Demand for meat alternatives has soared as consumers add plant-based protein to their diets for health reasons, and out of concerns for animal welfare and environmental damage from livestock farming.

Cargill will offer customers soy protein or pea protein-based patties and ground products, which can be made into tacos, pasta sauce, or other dishes.

Retailers will be able to sell the products under their own labels.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories