WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A frightening moment for a Wichita man, carjacked in a grocery store parking lot.

Caesar Salmans took his girlfriend’s car on a last minute run to grab a final ingredient for their family’s dinner. He never thought that once he parked at Dillon’s, his life would be in jeopardy.

They say the man was holding a hammer and a knife as he demanded the car keys from Salmans at the Dillon’s location at Central and West.

“My first thought was ‘why me?’ but my second thought being my first thought was, what I did to warrant this,” said Salmans.

The wrong place at the wrong time, Caesar Salmans was trying to make it home for supper.

“I stopped at my local Family Dollar, before going to this Dillon’s, and they didn’t have that ingredient, so I ended up going to Dillon’s,” said Salmans.

Overcome with fear, and not knowing what to do, when the man threatened him.

“So many emotions at once, but mostly, it’s tough to just think about all of your options right then and there,” said Salmans.

Seconds after making a decision, at knife point, he forgot all about his grocery list.

“I gave him the keys, because I thought that was like the guaranteed way to save myself,” said Salmans.

His girlfriend, McKynzi Peterson, said, when she got the news, it was overwhelming.

“I started crying, I had a panic attack, I’m like, oh my gosh, if he had made a wrong move, if he didn’t hand over the keys he would’ve been dead,” said Peterson.

She said her insurance would not cover the theft, leaving her with few options.

“Please give it back, I need that, I can’t drive his car, and I don’t want him getting up and being miserable, every morning,” said Peterson.

Now that the dust has settled, Salmans realizes what could have happened in that parking lot.

“It’s really sunk in, that’s all I’ve been thinking about today, is I was that close,” said Salmans.

The couple said that carpooling to work will be a hardship, but it’s no comparison to if he was seriously injured.

The WPD posted a picture of a man on social media and asked for help identifying and finding him. The social media post says the man is wanted for the carjacking.

The WPD is asking for help identifying and locating this man. (Photo provided by WPD)

If you know the man or where he is, call the WPD at 316-268-4407. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. If a Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, the tipster could be eligible for a cash reward.