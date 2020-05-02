Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase to 4,746, with 131 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the total number of coronavirus cases in Kansas has increased to 4,449. That is 211 more than Thursday.

There have been 131 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Kansas. That number is one more than Friday.

Sedgwick County report that it has approximately 408 cases with 11 deaths.

We have been tracking several counties with some of the highest coronavirus numbers. Ford County went from 675 to 770, Seward County went from 500 to 539, and Finney County went from 317 to 451.

Atchison County: 10

Barber County: 1

Barton County: 9

Bourbon County: 6

Butler County: 16

Chase County: 1

Chautauqua County: 4

Cherokee County: 8

Cheyenne County: 2

Clark County: 1

Clay County: 4

Cloud County: 4

Coffey County: 48

Cowley County: 2

Crawford County: 6

Dickinson County: 2

Doniphan County: 4

Douglas County: 51

Edwards County: 4

Ellis County: 8

Finney County: 451

Ford County: 770

Franklin County: 16

Geary County: 13

Gove County: 1

Grant County: 5

Gray County: 5

Greenwood County: 3

Hamilton County: 4

Harper County: 1

Harvey County: 8

Haskell County: 7

Jackson County: 2

Jefferson County: 10

Jewell County: 4

Johnson County: 486

Kearny County: 19

Kiowa County: 1

Labette County: 22

Leavenworth County: 386

Linn County: 5

Lyon County: 245

Marion County: 5

McPherson County: 22

Meade County: 10

Miami County: 5

Mitchell County: 3

Montgomery County: 17

Morris County: 3

Morton County: 3

Nemaha County: 1

Neosho County: 2

Norton County: 1

Osage County: 5

Osborne County: 2

Ottawa County: 4

Phillips County: 1

Pottawatomie County: 13

Pratt County: 1

Reno County: 38

Republic County: 4

Rice County: 3

Riley County: 52

Rooks County: 6

Saline County: 21

Scott County: 1

Sedgwick County: 418 (reported by Sedgwick County)

Seward County: 539

Shawnee County: 126

Sheridan County: 2

Sherman County: 5

Smith County: 2

Stafford County: 1

Stanton County: 4

Stevens County: 10

Sumner County: 3

Wabaunsee County: 23

Wilson County: 1

Woodson County: 6

Wyandotte County: 755

Furnas County, NE: 3

Hitchcock County, NE: 1

Red Willow County, NE: 3

Beaver County, OK: 13

Harper County, OK: 1

Kay County, OK: 47

Texas County, OK: 172

County list updated: May 2, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health