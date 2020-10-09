Casino begins construction near Park City

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW)- Crosswinds Casino near Park City is breaking ground.

After more than 30 years of having the ten acres of land, Wyandotte Nation has had a goal to build a casino and it’s now underway.

“We’re exercising our right to game on our property there,” said Wyandotte Nation Chief Billy Friend.

Wyandotte Nation Chief said it’s been a long time coming.

“This is something that we’ve worked on for the last 14 years, so this is not a decision that was taken lightly,” said Friend.

It took 14 years to get the Park City Land into trust for gaming purposes. Now, the 20,000 square foot building is beginning to go up, even with some slot machines open to the public.

What does this mean after when Kansas law currently prohibits casino gaming at that location?

The state of Kansas filed a suit asking the federal court to change the decision from the U.S. Department of Interior that allows the Wyandotte Nation to build and operate this casino.

Attorney General Dereck Schmidt said quote: “Although Kansas was actively involved in previous discussions about allowing casino gaming on the land, the state was not told further discussions were underway between the tribe and the department or that the department was considering reversing its position. The state learned about the department’s changed position from news reports.”

While the suit is still in the initial stages, Friend said he will continue moving forward on the Casino.

“We’re not a party of the suit, you know that has to be worked out by the State of Kansas and United States Government but we’re going forward with our plans to build a casino there,” said Friend.

The Department of Interior has until October 29th to respond to the state of Kansas’ lawsuit to block the casino.

