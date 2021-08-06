Catching a suspect with state-of-the-art technology: WPD shares flock cameras used in Amber Alert arrest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two children are safe Friday after being taken by their father Thursday night, sparking an Amber Alert.

Police arrested 26-year-old Gary Lowe on suspicion of domestic battery, attempted aggravated battery and criminal threat.

One of the tools police officers used that helped them locate the suspect was a special camera system called the flock camera system.

The flock camera system is essentially license plate readers that are located at some intersections in Wichita. Currently, there are 110 in action.

The flock cameras are part of a relatively new program that was officially approved in April. Once the officers put the suspect’s vehicle information into the flock system, they are able to begin tracking the car’s location

Captain Wendell Nicholson with the Wichita Police Department said officers were able to hone in on their search as the suspect’s vehicle pinged on multiple intersections in north and southeast Wichita.

“From when the Amber Alert was called to when we were able to find the kids — I think it was less than an hour,” Nicholson said. “I think absent technology we might still be looking for those kids.”

The Wichita Police Department said these license readers have helped them recover 234 stolen vehicles, led to 241 arrests, and 32 illegal guns being found since it was installed in November 2020.