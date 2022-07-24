ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) – The heat and dry weather are causing a lot of issues for farms and ranches, but we are soon going to see some relief with upcoming rain in the forecast, but there is still more impacting the ag world.

Since 2014, Scott Farber has raised registered Texas longhorns for breeding and beef at his ranch, Crossfire Longhorns.

He said this summer has been hotter than the last, with extremely dry conditions.

“We haven’t had rain since June 5th, so a long time without rain, I started feeding hay this week,” said Farber.

Hay is harder to come by right now.

“That’s because corn prices were high earlier in the season and the fact that we just don’t have any pasture because of the drought,” said KSN Ag Reporter John Jenkinson.

Farber prepared early this year. He sold a dozen steer back in May to reduce the herd.

“I knew I needed to get in a better position as quick as possible so just made that decision earlier in the year to get better in the fall,” said Farber.

His cattle are doing well. He said Texas Longhorns adjust well to conditions like the Kansas heat.

“It’s a little more stressful when it gets in triple digits, and again they just lay down more, eat in the morning, and enjoy the breeze in the afternoon,” said Farber.

His biggest issues are the cattle’s water pump going out and record-high gas prices.

“Fuel prices obviously make things a little harder when you are hauling hay and stuff. I borrowed my friend Randy’s trailer to make things easier,” said Farber.

And even though this summer is a scorcher, Farber is continuing to adjust to make sure his cattle are safe and healthy.

Experts are expecting beef prices to go up as early as October due to many ranches having to sell cattle early due to the lack of water and cost of feed.