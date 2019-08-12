Caught on Camera: Car chase through Wichita neighborhood

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — What appeared to be a car chase passing through a Wichita community was caught on a security camera by a KSN employee’s home.

Kevin Rider awoke to loud sirens early Monday morning, finding in his surveillance camera video evidence of a car chase involving law enforcement officers.

KSN has reached out to Wichita police to gather details on the chase.

Authorities told us speeds in the chase reached 95 miles per hour while the suspect drove a pick-up truck hauling an unloaded trailer. The suspect eventually ditched the truck near Harry and Hydraulic.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories