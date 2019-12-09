CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Person walks into local restaurant and steals Baby Jesus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It is the first thing you see when you walk into Rene’s Mexican Restaurant on S. West Street in Wichita, a nativity scene. Except it is missing the most important piece.



“I have no idea why someone would want to steal it,” said Rene Guardarrama, restaurant owner.

Saturday afternoon, their surveillance cameras caught a young woman walking into the restaurant and looks at the figure. Then appears to take it and walk out.

“Maybe they thought of it as a little joke or something but for other people like us it’s something serious. We take this stuff like religion is just something important to us and for someone to disrespect it like that, it’s pretty awful,” said manager Amie Rodarte.

The workers at Rene’s are surprised and upset. Rodarte said, “It was kind of heartbreaking because the whole point of this is to spread love and positvity and the fact that someone just has to ruin it is just really sad.”

Owner Rene Guadarrama says he hopes sharing the video will inspire a change of heart. He said, “If the girl sees this we just want baby Jesus back because that’s most important part of the nativity scene.”

Guadarrama says without baby Jesus the nativity scene has no meaning. “The rest of the pieces here have no purpose. It means nothing if there’s no baby Jesus.”

If you know anything about the whereabouts of Baby Jesus please call the restaurant at (316) 260-5333.

