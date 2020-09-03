CDC places a moratorium on evictions

News
Posted: / Updated:

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Centers for Disease Control announced a nationwide temporary halt on evictions.

The order doesn’t keep residents from having to pay rent or stop landlords from issuing late fees.

Governor Asa Hutchinson, during his daily COVID-19 briefing, urged Arkansans who are struggling to pay rent to seek financial help from certain community non-profits and other organizations.

“Utilize these community action agencies. These non-profits, the assistance that is out there to help to get over a tough time … if you’re having a lost income because of COVID reasons.”

The order is in effect through December 31, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories