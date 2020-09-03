CDC places a moratorium on evictions

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Centers for Disease Control announced a nationwide temporary halt on evictions.

The order doesn’t keep residents from having to pay rent or stop landlords from issuing late fees.

Governor Asa Hutchinson, during his daily COVID-19 briefing, urged Arkansans who are struggling to pay rent to seek financial help from certain community non-profits and other organizations.

“Utilize these community action agencies. These non-profits, the assistance that is out there to help to get over a tough time … if you’re having a lost income because of COVID reasons.”

The order is in effect through December 31, 2020.