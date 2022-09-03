HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The celebration of life for Trey Jones, who died after the Jones family was hit by a car in Louisville this past July, has been set, Hunter Jones said.

The service will be held at Hutchinson First Nazarene Church on Sept. 17 at 11 a.m.

“Dad is having a celebration of life,” Hunter Jones, Trey’s son, said. “He is always that person you can count on. His spirit will be there. This is going to give a lot of people closure. It will be nice to focus on the family. He was a very good mentor to so many.”

The Jones family was injured on the night of Tuesday, July 5, while in Louisville for a basketball tournament. They were out for a walk when an impaired driver drove onto the sidewalk and struck the family. All four were taken to the hospital.

Trey was critically injured during the crash. He died two days later in the hospital. Trey’s wife and daughter, Ava and Amy, were both hospitalized and in critical condition. They just returned home to Kansas on Aug. 21.

Friends are encouraged to sign the memorial book 9-5 at Elliott Mortuary 1219 N. Main in Hutchinson before the memorial. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Jones Family Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.