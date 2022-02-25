As tensions continue to rise in Ukraine with the invasion of Russia, some in Wichita might have friends and family in Ukraine.

All four major U.S. cell phone carriers are working to make it as easy as possible to connect with friends and family in Ukraine.

Several phone companies are waiving fees and offering free calls from the United States to Ukraine.

AT&T

AT&T announced on Friday that starting Feb. 26 and continuing through March 7, customers will be given unlimited long-distance calling from the U.S. to Ukraine.

The offer is valid for all consumer and business AT&T customers, including postpaid and prepaid wireless customers and consumer VoIP and landline customers. Unlimited texts to the region are standard with unlimited texting plans.

AT&T says that customers may still receive alerts during these dates, but accounts will reflect credits and/or waived voice charges. For more information, you can visit AT&T’s website by clicking here.

T-Mobile and Sprint

T-Mobile is waiving international long-distance and international roaming charges for calls made to and from U.S. and Ukraine.

Calls made within Ukraine to local numbers are also included, and customers will not be charged roaming fees.

Anyone who needs additional assistance or has questions is asked to call 611 or 1-800-937-8997.

Verizon

Verizon announced it would waive charges from consumer and business customers to and from Ukraine through March 10. Fees will also be waived from residential landline phones.

The company is also waiving voice and text roaming charges for customers in Ukraine.

Customers with international coverage plans can call Ukraine without using any minutes from their time-allotment.

INTERNATIONAL COMPANIES

Companies in other countries are also waiving fees.

Vodafone is one of the largest carriers in Europe. Starting Friday, the company is offering free-roaming for any customers in Ukraine. The company is also allowing small and medium-sized businesses to defer payments until at least March 15.

Deutsche Telekom is another European carrier and is making calls and texts free to Ukraine.