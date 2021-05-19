Cement truck on its side on I-135, slowing traffic at 21st

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A cement truck has rolled onto its side on I-135 near 21st Street North in Wichita.

Injuries are reported to be minor, but the traffic tie-up is turning into a major problem for drivers.

Northbound drivers are down to one lane of traffic. Signs warn them to merge into the right lane. The ramp from 21st Street onto northbound I-135 has been closed until the accident is cleared away.

We will update this story as more information becomes available. You can also find updates on WichWay.org.