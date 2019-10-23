Census Bureau looking to hire 20,000 employees from Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Census Bureau announced on Tuesday that they are looking to hire over 20,000 employees from Kansas.

The Bureau will begin accepting applications during the winter, as they look to fill thousands of jobs that begin in the spring.

The position being hired is a census taker, and the Census Bureau needs to hire over 20,000 across the state.

“Applying early to work as a census taker is a great way for holiday seasonal workers, students, retirees and workers in the gig economy to line up spring and summer employment opportunities,” the Bureau said in a press release.

The average pay is $13.50 per hour, but some Kansas counties went as high at $17 an hour. Click here to see the pay rate map for Kansas.

The Bureau said the jobs pay well, include paid training and have weekly paychecks.

The Bureau also noted that the jobs will benefit the community, as census takers help ensure an accurate census and the data they collect will be used to determine representation in Congress.

The data will also be used to distribute billions in federal funding, which has a direct impact on Kansas hospitals, roads, and schools.

Click here for more information and to apply for the position.

