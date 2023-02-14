An 18-year-old was seriously injured after a shooting near the intersection of 22nd Street and Waco Avenue Tuesday night (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old was seriously injured as a result of a shooting in Wichita on Tuesday night.

Wichita police say the shooting call came in around 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday night. When officers responded, they found the 18-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

It happened near the intersection of 22nd Street and Waco Avenue. Police are still unsure of what prompted the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information related to the shooting, you are asked to contact the Wichita Police Department or the Crime Stoppers.