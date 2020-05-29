Centura Health brings much-needed supplies to western Kansas

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – In western Kansas, COVID-19 cases continue to increase. In an attempt to limit the spread of the virus, PPE distribution sites have become more common across the area.

As the spread of COVID-19 surges in western Kansas, PPE (personal protective equipment) has become a need across much of the community. Centura Health is attempting to slow down the spread.

Masks, hand sanitizer, gloves were all given out for free of charge as the threat of COVID-19 remains.

Healthcare workers with Centura Health are aiming to protect the community from the deadly virus.

“I feel like it’s a lifesaver for all of us,” said Brenda Maupin, longtime Dodge City resident.

The hard hit community wasted no time as they lined up in their cars to collect the PPE.

“We’ve had over 200 cars drive through, and the response continues so we’re very appreciative of the community coming out and working to keep our community safe,” said Paula Connelly, Practice Supervisor at Dodge City Medical Center.

So far, over 36,000 PPE items have been distributed throughout the various communities.

“We just feel like if we can give them the tools, then hopefully they’re going to do what we’ve been asking them to do, to wear a mask, to wash your hands, to practice social distancing,” said Heather Wright-Renick, Director of the Breast Center at St. Catherine Hospital.

The community is thankful for the much-needed supplies. Officials from Centura Health say their goal is to keep every community, every neighborhood, and every life whole and healthy.