Chaparral USD 361 receives grant to address mental health, academic challenges

HARPER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Chaparral USD 361 is the only Kansas school district to receive a School Climate Transformation Grant. Seventy schools in the nation received the grant, which allows districts to ramp up efforts to meet student’s needs in areas like mental health, opioid abuse and academic challenges.

USD 361 is a mostly rural district of around 800 students, serving the communities of Anthony and Harper.

“Just trying to change the overall mindsets that we have in a rural area and how to to not always make excuses for yourself. Just because you live sixty miles from Wichita and don’t have all those amenities that you might have in the city. Yeah, we have just the same potential,” superintendent Josh Swartz said.

The grant provides upward of $600,000 every year for five years, which allowed the district to make five hires to focus on specific areas for students.

One of the district’s first hires was Joe Coles, a character specialist. Coles and a student leadership team have worked together over the summer to set student-led goals for the district. One of their activities included writing letters to other students to just check in on them.

Additionally, they provided hand-written notes to welcome students back to class.

“We work with staff and students on school culture as far as as what they feel, how they feel about school, how they feel about themselves. If you don’t feel good about yourself, that’s hard to help other people,” Coles said.

School psychologist Alex Fender says a benefit of the grant is the tools it equips staff with to be preventative rather than reactive to common issues within the classroom or at home.

“Kids are resilient, but if we can prevent some things for them, that’s gonna put us

in an even better situation,” Fender said.

Community engagement has been a byproduct of the grant, with churches and businesses in Anthony and Harper buying into the process for a true community feel.

Project objectives: