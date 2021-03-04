Charged: Suspect who allegedly cut woman, stabbed dog charged on multiple counts

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – 41-year-old James E. Brown of Wichita was charged Thursday by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office on charges of attempted second-degree murder, cruelty to animals, and aggravated domestic battery.

At approximately 2 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of North New York. Upon arrival, they contacted a 41-year-old female who had a severe laceration to her hand and back. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of severe injuries.

The investigation revealed the victim and her boyfriend, Brown, were at the home and got into a verbal disturbance. Brown grabbed a five to six-foot sword during the disturbance, struck her multiple times, and stabbed her dog multiple times. Both the victim and the dog are expected to make a full recovery.

With the assistance of the community, Brown was located on Wednesday and arrested without incident. Additionally, Brown has a previous felony conviction.