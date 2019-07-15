Charging stations popping up on Kansas highways

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers in Kansas might notice another option when they stop to fill up on the Turnpike.

Electric car owners will now have some new spots in the state to charge up when they’re running low on energy.

The new stations will be located near Topeka, Lawrence, and Towanda.

With more and more electric cars on the road today, the need for chargers is increasing.

“Having the ones in Topeka really opens up where I can travel using an electric car,” said Chad Curtis, an electric car owner.

He commutes from Kansas City to Lawrence, and visits Wichita often. The additional charging stations give him peace of mind.

“Means that I can go further than I could before, and that’s what I want as an electric car owner,” said Curtis.

“I want to know I can make it to where I’m going.”

The idea is a partnership between the state Department of Transportation, the Kansas Turnpike Authority, and Westar Energy.

“This is an opportunity not only to help the individuals that want to access that mode of travel, but also creates an opportunity to do that in an environmentally friendly way,” said Cory Davis, assistant bureau chief for transportation planning at KDOT.

It’s an investment in electric and that could mean more people making the switch.

“I think we’ll continue to see it increase especially as we invest in infrastructure that makes it possible to use the corridors in Kansas,” said Davis.

Davis said KDOT would also like to start focusing on getting chargers to the western part of the state.

The governor and top transportation leaders will have a ribbon cutting at the Topeka charging station on Wednesday.