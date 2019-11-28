Chase ends in fatal crash near Kellogg and Edgemoor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating a brief chase that ended in a fatal crash near Kellogg and Edgemoor.

Shortly before 1:00am on Thursday, WPD officers noticed a car driving erratically near Kellogg and Edgemoor. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the car took off.

“Just south of Douglas the vehicle swerved and hit a tree and burst into flames. Due to the heat of the flames officers were not able to get close to the vehicle,” Sgt. Danny Brown with WPD said.

Brown told KSN the fire department arrived and put the flames out, then discovered the sole occupant of the vehicle in the car.

The person was pronounced dead on scene.

Brown tells KSN the chase only lasted about 45 seconds.

Kansas Highway Patrol is on scene this morning investigating, since the crash was officer-related.

The officer was unharmed.