Chief Toxicologist to retire after 36 years of service to the forensics community

Sedgwick County, Kan.(KSNW)– The Director and Chief Toxicologist, Dr. Tim Rohrig, will retire after 36 years of being in the forensics community and 19 years of service to Sedgwick County. He will retire at the end of October.

“Dr. Rohrig has served the criminal justice community with dedication and distinction for over three decades,” said Assistant County Manager of Public Safety Rusty Leeds. “We appreciate his willingness to mentor graduate students and young professionals. He will be missed.”

Dr. Rohrig was hired by Sedgwick County in 2000 as Chief Toxicologist and Director of Forensic Science Laboratories. For the past 10 years, he has also served as Director of the RFSC. Through his leadership, the RFSC has received and maintained accreditation from National Associate of Medical Examiners (NAME), The American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors-Laboratory Accreditation Board (ASCLD), and ANSI National Accreditation Board. He recently published his book, “Postmortem Toxicology: Challenges and Interpretive Considerations.”

In addition to serving as the Director, Rohrig has served as adjunct/visiting faculty at the University of Lincoln (United Kingdom), Wichita State University, and the University of Kansas while working for Sedgwick County.

Dr. Shelly Steadman will become the Interim Director following Rohrig’s retirement until a permanent one is hired. Dr. Steadman has nearly 22 years of service to Sedgwick County and has been the Technical Leader of the DNA laboratory for more than 18 years.

