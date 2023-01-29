SEDGEWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — One Sedgwick man will spend every Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium from here on out without ever traveling to Kansas City. He brought the Chiefs Kingdom right to his front door.

Dennis Basye says he has always been a Chiefs fan. He’s gone to many Chiefs games in the past, but it’s not something he has been able to do lately. So, he used his creativity and art skills to create the best gameday experience possible right from his home.

It all started about six or seven years ago when Basye retired.

“I used to go to games quite a bit,” Basye said. “And since I retired, the ticket prices just weren’t in my budget.”

But he wasn’t going to let that stop him.

“I just brought Arrowhead to me,” Basye said.

That’s exactly what he did.

“I went out to shop and said let’s do it,” Basye said.

Many of the pieces in his yard he built and painted himself, even the field.

“Made myself some 3-D stencils,” Basye said. “I watch them guys up there and said, hey, I could do that.”

He also brings in his family to help add to the decorations, but more importantly, they enjoy the games together.

“Ever since he started doing this, it’s been fun coming over here watching all the championship games with him and just hanging out, having a blast with him,” Kyle Basye, Dennis’s grandson, said.

Among all the fun and joy his front yard brings, he built it for a special purpose.

“I did it on behalf of my deceased wife, and she was a big Chiefs fan,” Dennis Basye said. “It is what keeps me going and kind of a dedication to her.”

Her name was Joy. Multiple people in the community gave Dennis the same sign that reads “Joy to the Chiefs.”

“I got one in my house, and I got one on the front of my sled,” Dennis Basye said. “And I just like this. It’s the joy of my life.”

Dennis Basye said he’s not planning on stopping any time soon.

“I just keep adding to it, and as the Chiefs build their kingdom, I build with them,” Dennis Basye said.

Dennis Basye says people are always stopping by to take pictures of his front yard. He says he was blessed with an artistic gift, and he loves sharing it.