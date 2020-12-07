Chiefs playoff tickets go on sale after win seals 6th postseason run in a row

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Chiefs are officially in the playoffs for the sixth year in a row after beating Denver Sunday night.

If you’re a season ticket holder, you can get your playoff tickets today. If you’re not, you’ll have to wait until Friday. Jackson County residents will get first dibs at 8 a.m. Friday while everyone else will have to wait until Friday at noon.

They’re only selling around 17,000 playoff tickets, so they will be in high demand.

The Chiefs have an even better record at this point in the season this year than they did during their Super Bowl run in 2019-20. By this time last year, the Chiefs had already lost four times. Right now, they’re 11-1, and they’re still going strong.

Denver played well in the matchup last night at Arrowhead. They even took the lead several times as their offense whittled away on the ground and in short passes, creating long drives.

But in the third quarter, the Chiefs finally broke through with a beautiful throw to Travis Kelce. With that catch, Kelce became the only tight end in NFL history with five straight seasons of 1,000 yards.

Tyrann Matthieu sealed the victory with an interception in the closing minute of the game, and the Chiefs won a close one 22-16.

“In this league, you have to find a way to win,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “Every single team is going to bring their best shot, going to have a chance to beat you, and as long as you come out with the win in the end, it doesn’t have to be pretty. And I thought the guys did a great job of battling today and finding a way.”

Next up for the Chiefs? The Dolphins next Sunday at noon in Miami.