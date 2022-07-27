ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (WDAF) — It’s the day Chiefs Kingdom has waited for since January.
Patrick Mahomes and team reported to Training Camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, signaling the start of a new National Football League (NFL) season is just weeks away.
Chiefs Season Ticketholders enjoyed exclusive access to practice Wednesday morning.
Everyone is invited to St. Joseph and the first practice open to the general public Thursday.
Playbook
This is what you need to know if you plan on driving to St. Joseph Thursday morning:
- Tickets are mandatory
- Fans are required to reserve a free ticket online before arriving at Training Camp
- Tickets are first come, first served
- Tickets are all mobile only
- Time
- Gates open at 8:45 a.m.
- Practice starts at 9:15 a.m.
- Gates close 30 minutes after practice ends
- Parking
- Parking is available on Missouri Western State’s campus
- Lot H
- Parking is $5 a day
- Advanced purchasing is encouraged
- Bus and RV parking is $15 a day
- Accessible parking in Lot H and in front of Baker Family Fitness Center
- Pictures
- Pictures are allowed, but video is not
- Autographs
- Linebackers are scheduled to be available for autographs
Weather
Fans will want to pay attention to the forecast Thursday morning. There is a chance of rain in St. Joseph. If it’s raining at the beginning of practice, it will be moved indoors.
If practice moves inside, the public will not be permitted to watch.
Watch Thursday morning’s FOX4 forecast in the video player at the top of the page.
Camp Schedule
If you miss Thursday’s chance to see the Chiefs practice, you’ll have many other options. The full schedule for Training Camp is available on the Chiefs website.
All open practice sessions start at 9:15 a.m. unless otherwise noted. All are weather dependent. If practice is moved inside fans will not be allowed to watch.
Most sessions are free, but there are a few where admission will be charged. The following are key dates for fans.
- Friday, July 29
- $5 Admission Fee
- Autographs
- Team Session
- Saturday, July 30
- Official NFL Camp Kickoff – $5 Admission Fee
- Autographs
- Team Session
- Tuesday, Aug. 2
- Free admission
- Autographs
- Quarterbacks, Running Backs & Specialists
- Sunday, Aug. 7
- Family Fun Day – $5 Admission Fee
- Autographs
- Team Session
- Tuesday, Aug. 9
- Practice -9:15 a.m.
- Season Ticket Member Day (Not Open to General Public)
- Autographs
- Team Session
- Thursday, Aug. 18
- **Practice starts at 8:15 a.m.
- Autographs
- Linebackers
- Military Appreciation Day
- Final Camp Practice
The Chiefs open the 2022-23 regular season on Sept. 11. They travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals.