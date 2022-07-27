ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (WDAF) — It’s the day Chiefs Kingdom has waited for since January.

Patrick Mahomes and team reported to Training Camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, signaling the start of a new National Football League (NFL) season is just weeks away.

Chiefs Season Ticketholders enjoyed exclusive access to practice Wednesday morning.

Everyone is invited to St. Joseph and the first practice open to the general public Thursday.

Playbook

This is what you need to know if you plan on driving to St. Joseph Thursday morning:

Tickets are mandatory Fans are required to reserve a free ticket online before arriving at Training Camp Tickets are first come, first served Tickets are all mobile only

Time Gates open at 8:45 a.m. Practice starts at 9:15 a.m. Gates close 30 minutes after practice ends

Parking Parking is available on Missouri Western State’s campus Lot H Parking is $5 a day Advanced purchasing is encouraged Bus and RV parking is $15 a day Accessible parking in Lot H and in front of Baker Family Fitness Center

Pictures Pictures are allowed, but video is not

Autographs Linebackers are scheduled to be available for autographs



Weather

Fans will want to pay attention to the forecast Thursday morning. There is a chance of rain in St. Joseph. If it’s raining at the beginning of practice, it will be moved indoors.

If practice moves inside, the public will not be permitted to watch.

Watch Thursday morning’s FOX4 forecast in the video player at the top of the page.

Camp Schedule

If you miss Thursday’s chance to see the Chiefs practice, you’ll have many other options. The full schedule for Training Camp is available on the Chiefs website.

All open practice sessions start at 9:15 a.m. unless otherwise noted. All are weather dependent. If practice is moved inside fans will not be allowed to watch.

Most sessions are free, but there are a few where admission will be charged. The following are key dates for fans.

Friday, July 29 $5 Admission Fee Autographs Team Session

Saturday, July 30 Official NFL Camp Kickoff – $5 Admission Fee Autographs Team Session

Tuesday, Aug. 2 Free admission Autographs Quarterbacks, Running Backs & Specialists

Sunday, Aug. 7 Family Fun Day – $5 Admission Fee Autographs Team Session

Tuesday, Aug. 9 Practice -9:15 a.m. Season Ticket Member Day (Not Open to General Public) Autographs Team Session

Thursday, Aug. 18 **Practice starts at 8:15 a.m. Autographs Linebackers Military Appreciation Day Final Camp Practice



The Chiefs open the 2022-23 regular season on Sept. 11. They travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals.