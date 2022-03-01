WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A child was abducted in south Wichita on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wichita Police Department.

According to authorities, a man allegedly stole a vehicle with a child inside. The child has since been returned to their mother. Investigators are canvassing the area and have not found the suspect.

It happened near the intersection of S Emporia St and E Zimmerly St., which is south of Kellogg, near Lincoln and Broadway.

The call came in from the Wichita Police Department around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Investigators are still at the scene.

