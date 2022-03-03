TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Gov. Laura Kelly announced on Thursday that the third round of Child Care Sustainability Grants will become available to child care providers in Kansas.

The grants will aid child care providers in meeting the costs of operating their businesses through the remaining impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we grow the economy, these grants will provide the continued support our child care facilities need to stay open and ensure that Kansas families have access to safe, quality child care.” Gov. Kelly said. ”This support will help our child care facilities, it will help Kansas parents, and it will help our economy.”

Child care providers that qualify are guaranteed nine months of payments ranging from $1,800 per month for family child care programs to $18,000 per month for large centers.

Additionally, providers will be eligible for an additional five months of funding, depending on the utilization of the grants during the first nine months.

“When COVID-19 hit, we were so thankful that we were still able to be open and be there for our parents and the children who needed a safe and familiar place to go,” said Kristele Blessings of Precious Blessings Development Center. “During that time, we as a small business took a hit when some of our parents weren’t able to work due to the pandemic and we lost some of our expected income.”

Precious Blessings Development Center, located in Topeka, received $20,000 in grants from the first two cycles.

“As their businesses continue to recover from (the) drop-in classroom sizes, delayed capital improvements, and unexpected expenses for sanitization and personal protection equipment, child care providers can use the grant dollars how they need it most,” Department of Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard said. “These grants offer great flexibility to fulfill the needs of the providers.”

To be considered for funding, newly licensed or established child care programs must maintain an active permanent license with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, whether they remain open or temporarily closed.

The grant application is open now and will be accepted until Nov. 30, 2022. Grant dollars may be used for personnel costs, rent/mortgage, utilities, personal protective equipment, goods or services, purchases of or updates to equipment and supplies, and mental health resources.

For more information, or to apply for funding, you can visit the Kansas Child Care Aware website by clicking here.