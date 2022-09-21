The influencer, identified as a 21-year-old philosophy student from the University of Toronto, died on Aug 27.(Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A child was transported to a hospital in critical condition after a tree fell on them in east Wichita just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Sedgwick County Dispatch says that both the Wichita Fire Department and Sedgwick County EMS responded to the scene in the 4700 block of E. English St., near the intersection of Douglas Ave. and Oliver in east Wichita.

The age of the child and the size of the tree is still unknown.

This is a developing story. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.