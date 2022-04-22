JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol said that an apparent hit-and-run road rage incident in Johnson County hurt one child on Friday morning.

According to the KHP Crash Logs, around 9:35 a.m., a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu from Minnesota was heading southbound on I-35 when the Malibu was sideswiped by a vehicle due to road rage.

A Duluth, Minnesota woman and her two children, ages 4 and 10, were in the Malibu. The 10-year-old was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The mother and the 4-year-old were unharmed.

After striking the Malibu, the vehicle lost control, hit a guard rail, came back onto the highway, and hit a 2017 semi from Virginia.

The vehicle then drove off, and police were unable to identify the vehicle or the driver.

The Malibu was unable to be driven and was towed after the incident.