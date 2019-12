SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) – A child is critically injured following a vehicle accident east of Bentley.

Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed the accident happened before 3 p.m. Sunday in the area of 12300 W 101st St.

Not much is known about the victim, but a county sheriff tells KSN that the victim is a child.

Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office is investigating the cause of the accident.

KSN News will bring you details on the story as information develops.

